Man indicted on 10 counts

Johnson

WARSAW — An Oakfield man with a long history of drug and domestic-violence related arrests was indicted on 10 charges for separate incidents, including one where he overdosed and then threatened nurses at Wyoming County Community Hospital.

Jeffrey M. Johnson, 35, also is charged with injecting fentanyl into a woman who had a court order of protection against him.

