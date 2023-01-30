WARSAW — An Oakfield man with a long history of drug and domestic-violence related arrests was indicted on 10 charges for separate incidents, including one where he overdosed and then threatened nurses at Wyoming County Community Hospital.
Jeffrey M. Johnson, 35, also is charged with injecting fentanyl into a woman who had a court order of protection against him.
Johnson appeared in Wyoming County Court to be arraigned on the 10-count indictment. He entered a not guilty plea and the case was adjourned until March.
The indictment spells out a series of incidents in September, October, November and December.
Johnson, according to the indictment, went to a woman’s residence on Sept. 20, and displayed a “dangerous instrument and threatening to kill her.”
He also is accused of injecting the woman, with her consent, and with possessing fentanyl. The indictment says the woman did give Johnson permission.
State penal law allows for such a charge, resulting in a class E felony charge of criminal injection of a narcotic drug.
Johnson, for the Sept. 20 incidents, also was charged with felony third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance for possessing fentanyl with intent to sell, menacing and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
The woman got an order of protection against Johnson, who, according to the indictment, violated the order on Oct. 30 by texting her. He allegedly violated the order again on Nov. 1 by going to her residence and speaking with her and again on Dec. 6 when he mailed her a letter from Wyoming County Jail.
That results in three counts of misdemeanor criminal contempt of court.
The remaining charges stem from a series of incidents on Nov. 1.
Assistant District Attorney Vincent Hemming said Johnson overdosed and had to be transported to Wyoming County Community Hospital.
Johnson became irate and aggressive at the hospital, damaged property, pushed a hospital bed at a nurse and “intentionally placed (another nurse) in fear imminent physical injury by becoming irate, aggressive, yelling, threatening and pushing a hospital bed toward her.”
Johnson is charged with two counts of menacing and one count of felony third-degree criminal mischief.
Johnson has an extensive criminal history, including numerous instances of domestic violence and drug arrests.
He last was arrested in August for driving while impaired by drugs and felony aggravated unlicensed operation after crashing into a mailbox in Batavia.
He also has had some bizarre arrests.
In 2015 he was charged with obstructing firefighters attempting to put out a trailer fire in Batavia.
A year later he was charged with stealing a van from a house in Batavia and abandoning it in Rochester. The van contained the owner’s dog, which was recovered unharmed.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.