WARSAW — A Perry man who police have “repeatedly dealt with” since he moved to the village was arraigned last week on a Wyoming County grand jury indictment charging him with setting fire to an occupied apartment.
Donald A. Stirk, 43, entered a not guilty plea to two separate indictments in County Court.
In the most serious indictment, Stirk is charged with second-degree arson for setting an apartment door on fire at a residence on Tempest Street April 20.
A person was in the apartment at the time.
Police Chief Michael Grover said the two are neighbors and Stirk allegedly set the fire after arguments with the man.
The arson charge is a class B violent felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.
Stirk also is charged with misdemeanor and felony criminal mischief.
A second indictment charges Stirk with felony criminal mischief for damaging property in the village of Warsaw May 29.
Stirk is to appear again in County Court in August.
Stirk, originally from Albion, also previously lived in Batavia.
Stirk, while living in Albion, was sentenced to four years in federal prison in 2016 after he was convicted of ordering dangerous synthetic drugs from China.
Stirk admitting using and selling the drugs, similar to bath salts,