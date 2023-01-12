Dutton accused in Walmart thefts

BATAVIA — A Batavia man who twice in 2021 was found not guilty in separate trials for attempted murder and for bursting into a woman’s home and assaulting her now faces new charges in a Genesee County grand jury indictment.

Jamie A. Dutton, 30, of Buell Street has been arrested repeatedly since his acquittals in 2021 and the indictment charges him with three felonies, all for stealing from Walmart.

