BATAVIA — A Batavia man who twice in 2021 was found not guilty in separate trials for attempted murder and for bursting into a woman’s home and assaulting her now faces new charges in a Genesee County grand jury indictment.
Jamie A. Dutton, 30, of Buell Street has been arrested repeatedly since his acquittals in 2021 and the indictment charges him with three felonies, all for stealing from Walmart.
Dutton is charged with three counts of felony third-degree burglary and three counts of petit larceny.
Dutton is accused of stealing a bicycle from Walmart on Aug. 3, another bicycle on Aug. 14 and two wireless keyboards on Aug. 18. Dutton had been banned from Walmart because of previous larcenies.
He has an extensive criminal history, including the arrests in 2021 for attempted murder in Batavia and for the home invasion assault of a woman in Albion.
He faced trial in June 2021 for the Orleans charges and was found not guilty.
He was put on trial in September 2021 for attempted murder for allegedly stabbing a man in the chest during a drug deal outside the water plant on Lehigh Avenue in 2020.
A jury failed to find enough evidence that Dutton committed the crime, as other people were involved.
A month after that trial, Dutton was indicted by a Genesee County grand jury on domestic violence charges and misdemeanor drug possession.
