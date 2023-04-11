BATAVIA — A former Genesee County man charged in October with sexually assaulting children now faces more serious charges after a grand jury filed a two-count indictment against him.
Daniel L. Goodell, 41, is now charged with two counts of predatory sexual assault against a child.
The charges are the most severe sex-related charges in New York and carry a maximum penalty of 25 years to life in prison.
Goodell is accused of repeatedly raping two children under age 13, one from September 6, 2010 to Nov. 26, 2010 in the town of Alexander. The other charge accuses Goodell of raping another child from Jan. 8, 2017 to March 7, 2017, also in Alexander.
Goodell moved to Wichita, Kansas before a state police investigation began.
He was arrested in October after he was extradited from Kansas and was charged with numerous counts of sex abuse and endangering the welfare of a child. The sex abuse charges are class D felonies and punishable by up to seven years.
Those charges were upgraded after the District Attorney’s Office presented the case to the grand jury.
Goodell, who remains in Genesee County Jail, is the brother of one of Genesee County’s most infamous criminals, Lyndoon Goodell, who was convicted of manslaughter in the drunk-driving crash that killed three Pembroke High School students and their driver’s education teacher in 1987.
