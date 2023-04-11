Former Genesee man indicted for child rape

Goodell

BATAVIA — A former Genesee County man charged in October with sexually assaulting children now faces more serious charges after a grand jury filed a two-count indictment against him.

Daniel L. Goodell, 41, is now charged with two counts of predatory sexual assault against a child.

