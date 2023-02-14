JAVA — A Java man on probation for burglary was jailed after he injured three police officers investigating a burglary in progress Friday, state police said.
Troopers were called to investigate a burglary and found that the suspects had run away.
Troopers later found Ryder J. Berry, 22 and attempted to take him into custody.
Ryder allegedly fought with officers, injuring three of them.
Berry was charged with three counts of assault with intent to cause injury to an officer, two counts of menacing with a weapon, obstruction of governmental administration and resisting arrest.
Berry was arraigned and committee to Wyoming County Jail with bail set at $20,000.
Berry in May 2022 was placed on five years probation for a burglary conviction in Wyoming County. He also was charged last year in Batavia with grand larceny for stealing money from a relative.
