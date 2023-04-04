Man jailed after throwing drugs out car window
A former Genesee County man on supervision after serving prison time for a home-invasion assault was jailed after he allegedly threw drugs out of his car window during a traffic stop, city police said.
Updated: April 4, 2023 @ 3:47 am
Marquis K. Saddler, 32, of Rochester, was charged with tampering with evidence, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and illegal turn signal.
City police attempted to stop Saddler March 14 on Naramore Drive when he failed to stop and “then threw a quantity of narcotics out of the driver’s window.”
Saddler, in 2017, was sentenced to a five-year prison term for attempted burglary. He was released to parole on Aug. 5, 2021 and is on post-release supervision until Jan. 5, 2025.
That conviction stemmed from an investigation into a violent home-invasion in 2016 where Saddler and three other men burst into a Central Avenue house and attacked people inside.
Saddler also served a two-year term for a drug-dealing conviction in 2015.
