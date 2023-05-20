BATAVIA — A Batavia man was jailed Thursday after repeatedly failing to appear in court to answer charges that he continually harassed a neighbor.
It was at least the fourth time he has had warrants for failing to show up for court.
Thomas M. Tacito, 63, was arrested and charged with third-degree bail jumping and was committed to Genesee County Jail.
The charge comes after Genesee County sheriff’s deputies charged him Saturday with possessing a noxious material for allegedly attempting to pepper-spray a person on Park Road.
Tacito has been repeatedly charged with crimes since May of 2021, when made obscene gestures and exposed his butt to a neighbor when he lived on North Spruce Street.
He was later charged with slashing all four tires and smashing the windows of his neighbor’s car, aggravated harassment, stalking and criminal contempt of court for violating orders of protection.
In September he was charged with throwing a rock through a window at his new residence on West Main Street Road and in October with failing to appear in court.