WARSAW — A Warsaw man is in a Pennsylvania jail on $1 million bail on charges that he kidnapped a child who was reported missing in October, Wyoming County sheriff’s deputies said.
Christopher J. Comfort, 41, was arrested Wednesday at a hotel in Shamokin Dam, Pa., where police there also found the missing 16-year-old child.
The case began Oct. 24 when Wyoming sheriff’s were contacted about the child. Deputies worked with multiple agencies, including the state Missing Persons Clearinghouse.
In December, Comfort was indicted on charges that he had phone contact with the child, who he was barred from contacting by order of protection.
Investigators were able to secure a search warrant for Comfort’s residence and on Wednesday executed the warrant.
Nobody was home but police found a loaded .270-caliber rifle in Comfort’s bedroom. He has multiple felony convictions and is barred from possessing guns.
Deputies found an open window in the rear of the house and began searching outside.
Comfort and the child, a girl, were seen running near a railroad bed. Deputies with a K-9 unit and drone searched the woods but were unable to find Comfort and the girl.
On Thursday, investigators discovered that Maria A. Vinci, 60, of North Carolina, had paid for a hotel room in Shamokin. Vinci was described by deputies as Comfort’s mother.
Shamokin Dam police saw video at the hotel that showed Comfort and the girl and a warrant was secured.
Both were taken into custody.
Comfort was charged with kidnapping, criminal contempt of court, possession of drugs with intent to deliver and with being a fugitive from justice.
Once Comfort is returned to Wyoming County he will be charged with several felonies.
Vinci was found on Battin Road in Gainesvlle and charged with custodial interference and hindering prosecution. She was released in accordance with state bail reforms and an order of protection was issued to protect the girl.
The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office thanked the Shamokin Dam Police Department, along with all other contributing agencies, for their partnership in returning this juvenile to safety. The investigation is continuing and more charges are pending.
Comfort was arrested this past Oct. 19 after Wyoming County sheriff’s deputies were called for a report that Comfort, who has a history of domestic violence, had violated an order of protection. A grand jury then indicted him in September for three counts of aggravated family offense, forcible touching, third-degree sexual abuse and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
