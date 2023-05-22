CASTILE — A man was killed Thursday in a tree-cutting accident on property off of Devaney Road.
New York State Police Troop A Public Information Officer James O’Callaghan has not responded to Followup calls and an email regarding Thursday’s accident. Troopers have not posted any reports on the incident as of Monday morning.
Wyoming County Fire and EMS Coordinator Bill Streicher said Monday that firefighters and EMS with Law enforcement dispatched at 5:26 p.m. Thursday. Streicher said the victim was a 42-year-old man. He referred a question about the victim’s identity to troopers.
Streicher said the man was the victim of a tree-cutting incident. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Coroner Neil Williams of Arcade.
“Pike Fire and EMS responded to the scene along with Monroe Ambulance. Mercy Flight was on standby, New York State Police and Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office responded,” Streicher said.
— By Brian Quinn