WARSAW — On Nov. 11, state troopers and county deputies entered a house in Cherry Creek, Chautauqua County to investigate a violent domestic dispute.
The victim told police that the suspect was upstairs.
Troopers quickly cleared the upstairs and found Nicholas S. Mason, 26, hiding under a blanket.
“A highly irate and agitated Mason then began fighting with police, attempting to use his head and body to strike them,” a state police report said.
Police subdued Mason and took him into custody, transporting him to a state police substation in Fredonia for processing.
There, Mason was “uncooperative, giving a false name and refusing to give any other information.”
Eventually, Mason was charged with resisting arrest, obstruction of governmental administration, criminal mischief, third-degree menacing, false personation and two counts of harassment.
He was arraigned and later released. A court order of protection was issued for the victim.
It didn’t take long for Mason to violate the order, again and again and again, even after he was jailed for assaulting a deputy and choking a woman to unconsciousness.
A Wyoming County grand jury filed a nine-count indictment against Mason, who appeared in County Court Thursday.
Mason entered a not guilty plea to charges of second-degree assault, second-degree strangulation, third-degree criminal mischief and six counts of second-degree criminal contempt of court.
Mason is accused of choking the woman on Jan. 1 while in the village of Arcade and damaging the woman’s property.
Police were called and Mason allegedly became combative, injuring a Wyoming County sheriff’s deputy.
He was arrested and committed to Wyoming County Jail.
The indictment claims Mason violated the order of protection while in jail by sending the victim mail and calling her from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26.
Mason remains in jail pending an appearance in County Court March 9.
