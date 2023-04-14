‘Dangerous’ man facing robbery charge

BATAVIA — A Tonawanda Seneca Nation man who was sentenced last year to interim probation on violent felony charges was arrested last week and charged with robbery.

Isaac D. Abrams, 22, was charged with second-degree robbery for allegedly forcibly stealing property from another person. The charge came after a state police investigation into a robbery reported March 10.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1