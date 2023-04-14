BATAVIA — A Tonawanda Seneca Nation man who was sentenced last year to interim probation on violent felony charges was arrested last week and charged with robbery.
Isaac D. Abrams, 22, was charged with second-degree robbery for allegedly forcibly stealing property from another person. The charge came after a state police investigation into a robbery reported March 10.
Abrams, who as a teen was called “dangerous” and “increasingly violent,” is currently on interim probation after he was given a chance to redeem himself after serious burglary and assault charges last year.
Abrams was arrested in February 2022 and charged with first-degree burglary, third-degree assault and attempted burglary after he entered a residence with the intent to harm a person inside.
He was allowed to plead guilty to attempted burglary in August and was ordered to attend a mental health program and be placed on interim probation for one year.
If successful, he would be allowed to avoid a state prison term. The most serious charge, first-degree burglary, would be dismissed. That charge carries a maximum penalty of up to 25 years in prison.
That deal is in jeopardy as Abrams appeared in County Court Friday for the potential violation of his probation because of the robbery charge.
Abrams has previously been given chances in County Court. Abrams was 17 when he committed a series of crimes that police said became “increasingly violent.”
In September 2017 he confronted Genesee County sheriff’s deputies and state police who were investigating him for criminal trespassing.
He threatened to grab a gun and kill two deputies and continued to make threats after more police arrived.
He later bragged about shooting the deputies while in jail, a boast that was not true but led to a prosecutor calling him “dangerous” and asking for a state prison term.
Abrams got a break when he received youthful offender status but was sentenced to 1 1/3 to four years. It is not known how long he served but he was re-arrested 18 months later in 2019 when he threatened a person with a baseball bat.
