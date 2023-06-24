WARSAW — A Gowanda man faces a state prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to breaking into a house and assaulting a person inside.
Brandon J. Brooks, 28, pleaded guilty Thursday in Wyoming County Court to attempted first-degree burglary, which carries a maximum penalty of up to 15 years in prison.
Brooks had been charged with first-degree burglary for entering a house in Java in February.
State police were called to a report of a burglary-in-progress and were able to take Brooks into custody. A co-defendant, Ryder J. Berry, 22, pleaded guilty to misdemeanors.
Also in County Court Thursday:
n Steven Snyder of Attica was sentenced to one to three years in prison for DWI as a D felony and a concurrent term of 364 days in jail for criminal obstruction of breathing.
n Kyle Knorr of Centerville was sentenced to five years probation for criminal possession of a weapon.
n Cale Snyder, no age or address available, was arraigned on charges of two counts of felony aggravated DWI with childern in the car, two counts of aggravated DWI, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, speeding, failure to keep right and no child seat belt. He entered a not guilty plea and is to appear Aug. 17 for motions.