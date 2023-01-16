WARSAW — A Bennington man who was given a break the first time he was arrested for stealing more than $16,000 from his parents was sent to prison after an investigation revealed he continued to steal from them while on probation.
Paul Mioducki, 44, was sentenced earlier this month in Wyoming County Court to two terms two-to-six years for two counts of third-degree grand larceny, District Attorney Donald O’Geen said.
O’Geen said his office “strongly objected” to a court recommendation that Mioducki receive a “shock” sentence of six months in jail and five years probation.
Mioducki admitted that he stole an additional $41,408.58 from his parents, on top of the $16,935 he stole previously.
Mioducki was arrested in 2021 after a Wyoming County sheriff’s investigation revealed he was stealing money by repeatedly stealing and forging checks.
He pleaded guilty in December 2021 and was placed on one year of interim probation and promised to pay back the money. If he was successful, he would have been allowed to avoid a state prison term.
An investigation revealed he violated probation by failing to report using drugs and failure to attend substance abuse treatment.
Further investigation revealed he was continuing to steal from his parents.
In all, he stole more than $55,000.
“This case underscores how vulnerable our seniors are especially when it is one of their own sons or daughters who betray their trust,” O’Geen said. “Under the guise of going out and getting weekly groceries with his parents debit card, Paul Mioducki set out a plan to bilk his parents out of over $55,000 over the course of less than 6 months. All made possible with the use of a debit card, gift cards, online apps and an illicit underground market for gift cards.
“It is hopeful that more sentences like these will not only bring justice to the victims in these types of cases but also sent a message that hurting our seniors either physically or financially will not be taken lightly. These cases endanger the physical welfare of our most vulnerable because they take away their limited resources. The narrative that these are just “economic crimes” or “non-violent crimes” needs to stop. More needs to be done to protect our seniors from scams from not only from strangers but also the menace that lurks within the family.”
O’Geen said justice was served and thanked the “outstanding work” of Investigator Brad McGinnis of the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office and Domestic Violence Advocate Breanna Crane.
“It is dedicated and caring individuals like this that truly gives me hope that we can protect our seniors,” he said.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.