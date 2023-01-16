Man stole $55,000 from parents

Mioducki

WARSAW — A Bennington man who was given a break the first time he was arrested for stealing more than $16,000 from his parents was sent to prison after an investigation revealed he continued to steal from them while on probation.

Paul Mioducki, 44, was sentenced earlier this month in Wyoming County Court to two terms two-to-six years for two counts of third-degree grand larceny, District Attorney Donald O’Geen said.

