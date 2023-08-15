BATAVIA — A man sentenced to a 50-year to life sentence for murdering two migrant workers at a farm in Alexander faces trial today for possessing shanks in Genesee County Jail.
Raul S. Cruz, 20, was indicted in December and charged with two counts of first-degree promoting prison contraband and one count of misdemeanor promoting prison contraband.
Cruz was in jail awaiting sentencing for murder when he was found with two shanks and a plastic casing from a pen.
Cruz, of Warsaw and formerly of Albion was sentenced in March to two consecutive 25-year to life terms for the March 11, 2022 stabbing deaths of Elibander “Ivan” Morales, 30, and Marcelino Gomez-Hernandez, 29.
The stabbing came after an altercation at Blumer Dair Farm where the migrants worked and lived in a bunk house.
Cruz had been promised a prison term of no more than 23 years to life but violating terms of the plea when he tried to withdraw his plea before sentencing.
His co-defendant, Prince N.K. Wilson, 24, of Albion pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and is serving a 23-year prison term at Attica Correctional Facility.
Cruz faces and additional seven years in prison if convicted.
He opted for a bench trial, which was scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. in front of Judge Melissa Lightcap Cianfrini.