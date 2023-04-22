WARSAW — A Sheldon man who repeatedly sexually assaulted a child was sentenced Thursday in Wyoming County Court to 10 years in state prison.
Robert E. Bartz, 73, also will be on 10 years of post-release supervision, should he live long enough to serve out his prison term.
Bartz in January pleaded guilty to first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, a class B violent felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.
Bartz admitted molesting a child who was 6 at the time several times during the course of a year.
He was arrested in November after a Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department investigation and had been charged with predatory sexual assault of a child, which carries a life sentence.
He was offered a plea deal, which called for a sentence of no more than 10 years. The deal also avoided a trial, where the victim would have likely had to testify.
“He will also be subject to the sex offender registration requirements for the rest of his life,” District Attorney Donald O’Geen said at the time of the plea deal in January. “This sentence ensures justice for the victim and her family while at the same making sure he will never harm another child again.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.