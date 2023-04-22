Bartz gets prison for sex assaults

Bartz

WARSAW — A Sheldon man who repeatedly sexually assaulted a child was sentenced Thursday in Wyoming County Court to 10 years in state prison.

Robert E. Bartz, 73, also will be on 10 years of post-release supervision, should he live long enough to serve out his prison term.

