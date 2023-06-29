BATAVIA — A Batavia man was sentenced last week in Genesee County Court to a two-year prison term for rape.
Shane M. Vanname, 43, also will be on five years of post-release supervision and have to register as an offender on the New York State Sex Offender Registry.
Vanname in March was found guilty of third-degree rape after a trial in County Court.
He had been indicted and charged with first-degree rape, which carries a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison, along with charges of first-degree sexual abuse and third-degree rape.
The jury acquitted him of the first-degree rape and sex abuse charges but found him guilty of third-degree rape.
He had faced up to four years in prison.
Also in County Court:
n Judge Melissa Lightcap Cianfrini issued a warrant for the arrest of Martin P. Macioszek II after he failed to appear in court for sentencing on a grand larceny charge.
n Paul A. Inostroza, 32, was sentenced to six months in jail and five years probation for criminal contempt of court.