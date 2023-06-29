Rapist gets prison term

Vanname

BATAVIA — A Batavia man was sentenced last week in Genesee County Court to a two-year prison term for rape.

Shane M. Vanname, 43, also will be on five years of post-release supervision and have to register as an offender on the New York State Sex Offender Registry.

Vanname in March was found guilty of third-degree rape after a trial in County Court.

He had been indicted and charged with first-degree rape, which carries a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison, along with charges of first-degree sexual abuse and third-degree rape.

The jury acquitted him of the first-degree rape and sex abuse charges but found him guilty of third-degree rape.

He had faced up to four years in prison.

Also in County Court:

n Judge Melissa Lightcap Cianfrini issued a warrant for the arrest of Martin P. Macioszek II after he failed to appear in court for sentencing on a grand larceny charge.

n Paul A. Inostroza, 32, was sentenced to six months in jail and five years probation for criminal contempt of court.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1