WARSAW — A Perry man was sentenced last week in Wyoming County Court to his second state prison term for domestic violence.
Kent J. Severson, 39, was sentenced by Judge Michael Mohun to 18 months to three years in prison for attempted second-degree assault.
That was the same sentence he received for a 2017 domestic-violence related conviction.
Also in County Court last week:
n A Rochester man faces his third indictment for domestic violence charges.
Andre L. Roberts, 29, was arraigned on an indictment charging him with 11 counts of felony aggravated family offense for repeatedly violating an order of protection.
He was indicted in June on 10 counts of aggravated family offense and in December with strangulation, assault and criminal contempt of court.
n Courtney L. Hoelscher, 34, of Buffalo was arraigned on an indictment charging her with two counts each of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fifth-degree possession, aggravated unlicensed operation and unsafe turn.
She was arrested in February after a traffic stop and search of her car revealed she possessed crack cocaine, meth, heroin and Xanax with intent to sell.