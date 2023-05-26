BATAVIA — City firefighters said one male was flown to the hospital by Mercy Flight after the motorcycle he was on and a blue van were in an accident this evening on West Main Street in front of Tops Friendly Markets.
The man on the motorcycle was taken to a landing zone on the grass in front of the New York State Veterans Home on Richmond Avenue. Firefighters said he had serious injuries. Firefighters got the call at 5:58 p.m. Aside from city firefighters and police, Mercy EMS was on scene.
The driver and passenger in the blue van were not hurt, police said. The investigation continues and police haven’t decided what ticket or tickets will be written or to whom.
Police said both vehicles had a green light and a blue van was turning left into a parking lot on the south side of the road. The motorcycle was going east on West Main Street. Police said their understanding was that the van turned in front of the motorcycle as it was going through the intersection. They said they hoped to find video footage to get a better idea of what happened.