A Chili man who was shot and killed after he fired a gun at a state trooper Sunday was a 2006 graduate of Elba High School.
Daniel E. Legler, 35, was shot after a pursuit that began on I-490 near Innovative Field Sunday night.
Trooper Dominick Caito, a 9-year veteran, attempted to stop a 1995 Cadillac for having an expired inspection sticker. The driver, Legler, refused to stop and led Caito on a pursuit to Route 531 in Gates.
Legler drove off the road, hit a guide rail and curb before driving into a field.
An investigation that included Caito’s body-worn camera revealed Legler jumped out of the car and refused to comply with Caito’s commands.
“While the trooper was attempting to place the suspect into custody, the suspect discharged one round from his handgun in close proximity of the trooper,” a press release said. “The trooper then discharged his issued firearm, striking and fatally injuring the suspect, who was later pronounced deceased at the scene. The trooper was medically treated and released from the scene.”
Captain Samuel Spezio of Troop E Bureau of Criminal Investigation said during a news conference that Caito’s camera was reviewed by his unit and turned over to the State Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigations. A gun was recovered at the scene, he said.
“Upon review of this footage, there is no question based on his immediate action to the sound of gunfire, Trooper Caito knew exactly what he was confronted with and responded as he had been trained,” Spezio said.
Legler was not legally allowed to have a gun because of a 2010 burglary conviction. He was sentenced to three years in prison. Spezio said Legler also had cocaine in his system at the time he was shot.