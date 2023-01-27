ROCHESTER — A Rochester man with an active warrant for failing to appear in court in Perry for driving while impaired by drugs charge was arrested Wednesday and charged with stabbing his father to death.
Detric Marshall, 39, was charged with second-degree murder.
Rochester police said Marshall stabbed his father multiple times during an argument at their residence on Dayton Street.
Charles Marshall, 70, was pronounced dead at Strong Memorial Hospital.
Police found that Detric Marshall also was wanted on a village of Perry warrant for failing to appear in court for a 2018 traffic stop.
Marshall was stopped Oct. 18, 2018 for speeding and village police discovered that he was driving on a learner’s permit without adult supervision. They determined he was impaired by drugs and police found him in possession of marijuana.
He was set to appear in December in court but failed to show and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Marshall also is on probation for an arrest that happened just 16 days before the Perry traffic stop.
Marshall was charged in Hornell, Steuben County, for criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.
He was later convicted and sentenced to five years probation. Police at the time said he had been dealing drugs in the area for several months.
Marshall served a 10-year prison term for an armed robbery conviction in Monroe County in 2002.
