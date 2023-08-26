ALBION — A village man with an active warrant for his arrest was found with “a large amount of cocaine, marijuana and distribution bags” when police took him into custody Sunday.
Village police said Jayah Osby, 23, also had $600 in cash.
Police were on routine patrol late Sunday night when they saw Osby at a residence on Beaver Street.
He was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree possession with intent to sell.
Osby was committed to Orleans County Jail.