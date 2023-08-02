WARSAW — A Pike man was sentenced to jail and probation last week for allowing his dog to attack a Wyoming County sheriff’s deputy.
David M. Sherman, 56, was sentenced to six months in jail and five years probation.
Sherman had pleaded guilty to felony charges of attempted second-degree assault and first-degree criminal case stemming from an incident at his house on Route 39 in December.
Deputies were called to Sherman’s house for a domestic disturbance.
Sherman at one point let his dog outside and refused police orders to get the dog back in.
The dog attacked a deputy, who was taken to Wyoming County Community Hospital to be treated for wounds.
Sherman was charged with second-degree assault, first-degree criminal contempt, third-degree menacing, resisting arrest, and obstructing governmental administration.
The dog, a pit bull-mastiff mix, was removed from Sherman’s residence by animal control. It was not known what happened to it.
Also in County Court, a Warsaw man was arraigned on an indictment charging him with 18 felonies and a misdemeanor.
Joseph E. Richardson entered a not guilty plea to third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, 18 counts of aggravated family offense, all felonies, and misdemeanor criminal contempt of court.
The charges came from two separate domestic violence cases in July.