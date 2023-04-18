WARSAW — A Portageville man who tried to attack police with a double-bladed ax and large stick was sentenced Thursday in Wyoming County Court to a state prison term.
John P. Mann, 33, was sentenced to three to six years in state prison by Judge Michael Mohun.
Mann was first arraigned on an indictment charging him with second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and menacing.
He pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree criminal mischief.
The charges stem from a case that dates back to June 2021, when Wyoming County sheriff’s deputies were called to Mann’s residence on Route 19A to investigate a domestic dispute.
Mann ran from the house and into the woods and then returned with an ax and stick and “advanced aggressively at officers,” police said at the time.
Mann was taken down with a Taser a few feet from deputies.
Mann also was sentenced Thursday to a concurrent three-to-six year term for criminal mischief for damaging a television and cell door window while he was in Wyoming County Jail.
Mann is a three-time convicted felon who has served two state previous prison terms.
He served a two-year term for a drug-dealing conviction in 2010. Mann also served an 18-month to three-year term for a grand larceny conviction in Livingston County in 2016.
