Phone calls yield indictment

Sumlin

BATAVIA — A Batavia man in jail for allegedly breaking into a woman’s residence and holding a knife against her neck has been indicted for calling the woman while in jail.

John Sumlin III, 43, of West Main Street is charged with one count of felony criminal contempt of court for calling the woman from jail two days after he was arrested for threatening her with a knife, police said.

