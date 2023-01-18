BATAVIA — A Batavia man in jail for allegedly breaking into a woman’s residence and holding a knife against her neck has been indicted for calling the woman while in jail.
John Sumlin III, 43, of West Main Street is charged with one count of felony criminal contempt of court for calling the woman from jail two days after he was arrested for threatening her with a knife, police said.
Sumlin was arrested twice on Oct. 23.
The first came when city police were called for a complaint that Sumlin had hit a woman in the neck.
He was charged with harassment and misdemeanor criminal possession of a controlled substance and was released.
The woman was able to get an order of protection against Sumlin, who just hours later returned to her residence, broke in and held a knife to her neck and threatened to kill her children, police said at the time.
Sumlin was charged with first-degree burglary, which carries a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison, felony criminal contempt, felony criminal mischief, third-degree assault and menacing.
