SHELDON — An Alden man arrested earlier this month for destroying a woman’s car with a pickax and fireworks was arrested and briefly jailed after he violated an order of protection Saturday, state police said.
Troopers were called to a domestic dispute on Bambi Drive late Saturday afternoon and found 32-year-old Brett E. Coon.
Coon was charged with second-degree criminal contempt of court.
He was committed to Wyoming County Jail but was released after about two hours.
Coon was arrested Aug. 1 after troopers were called to Bambi Drive.
An investigation revealed Coon had been contacting a woman via text and then drove to the residence, where he destroyed a car with the ax.
Coon allegedly then set off some type of firework inside the car, which destroyed the interior and windows.
Coon was charged with first-degree criminal mischief for using and explosive to destroy property, a class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in state prison.
He also was charged with second-degree criminal mischief, a D felony punishable by up to seven years.