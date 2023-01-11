Man sentenced in wife’s death

Ithna-Asheri

BATAVIA — A city man on lifetime parole for murder was sentenced Monday in Genesee County Court to a state prison term for failing to help his wife, who overdosed on drugs in front of their children.

Makeen K. Ithna-Asheri, 62, was sentenced to 30 months to seven years in prison.

