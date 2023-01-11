BATAVIA — A city man on lifetime parole for murder was sentenced Monday in Genesee County Court to a state prison term for failing to help his wife, who overdosed on drugs in front of their children.
Makeen K. Ithna-Asheri, 62, was sentenced to 30 months to seven years in prison.
He previously pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter on an Alford basis, meaning he did not admit a criminal act but admitted that there was enough evidence to find him guilty.
The manslaughter charge was the top count of a four-count indictment filed against him in June.
He was accused of “recklessly” causing the death of his wife, Anda J. Ithna-Asheri, 38, on Dec. 30, 2021 at the couple’s apartment at Northside Meadows on Bank Street.
An investigation revealed Ithna-Asheri failed to help her or call for help. Police also said he prevented his children from calling by taking their phone away.
The couple both overdosed that night, police said, with Ithna-Asheri recovering before police arrived.
His wife had been dead for some time before police and medics arrived. Attempts were made to revive her but failed.
Ithna-Asheri is on lifetime parole because of a 1977 murder conviction in Suffolk County when he was 17 years old.
He was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison, according to state Department of Corrections.
State records don’t say when he was released but he was returned to prison after he was paroled for several violations, including one in 2005 after an endangering the welfare charge and again in 2016.
