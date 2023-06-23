WARSAW — A Middlebury man who fired a gun at other people was given a chance to avoid state prison during an appearance Wednesday in Wyoming County Court.
Jared H. Gay, 55, waived indictment on charges of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree assault and second-degree menacing.
He pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless endangerment and menacing, with Judge Michael Mohun ordered him to serve one year of interim probation.
If successful, Gay can withdraw the plea and plead guilty to lesser charges, and avoid a state prison term.
He set final sentencing for June 20, 2024.
Gay was arrested after Wyoming County sheriff’s deputies were called to his house May 9 for a report of an altercation.
Investigators at the time said Gay fired a shot from a pistol from his house and toward the road, where other people were driving.
A fight ensued, with one person injured in the melee.