ALBION — A Medina man who led police on a high-speed chase in a stolen pickup truck was sentenced Wednesday in Orleans County Court to a state prison term.
Brandon T. Fuller, 28, pleaded guilty in March to criminal possession of stolen property and to third-degree burglary.
Judge Sanford Church sentenced Fuller to two to six years in prison.
Fuller stole a pickup truck in February and refused to stop for Orleans County sheriff’s deputies as he drove on Route 31A in Barre.
The chase ended when Fuller abandoned the truck in Monroe County and ran.
A K-9 unit tracked him to a Wegmans store, where he was taken into custody.
Fuller also stole a car in November and burglarized a barn in September.
Fuller also has charges pending in Monroe County, where he was arrested in September for stealing catalytic converters from vehicles.
In August, Fuller was charged in Geneseo, Livingston County, with misdemeanor drug possession. He later was allegedly found with more drugs and was charged with felony promoting prison contraband and felony fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
In other court action, and Albion man also was sentenced to state prison.
Bryton M. Hitzges, 20, was sentenced to two to six years for a series of crimes last fall and early winter.
Hitzges was arrested in January after a month-long investigation revealed he burglarized houses, garages, sheds and stole items from cars.
Village police executed a search warrant at his residence and recovered more than 100 items of property reported stolen.