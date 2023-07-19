BATAVIA — A registered sex offender who molested two children he was babysitting was sentenced Friday in Genesee County Court to a six-year prison term.
Ronald M. Washburn, 62, also will be on 10 years of post-release supervision.
Washburn, of Stafford, was indicted in January and charged with first-degree sexual abuse of a child under 11 years old. The indictment accused Washburn of molesting the child between February and April 2018.
City police began investigating the allegations in April 2018 but did not make an arrest until late July 2022.
Further investigation revealed Washburn molested another child while babysitting the child between July 2008 and July 2012.
That led to a charge of second-degree course of sexual conduct against a child.
Washburn pleaded guilty to both charges.
Washburn is a Level 1, the lowest ranking, offender on the state sex offender registry, meaning his information is not public record on the state site.
He was convicted of attempted second-degree rape in Wyoming County in 1996 and has served nearly three years in state prison.