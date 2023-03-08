ATTICA — Separate inmate attacks left “multiple staff” injured in January and February, officers’ union officials said.
The first attack happened Jan. 25 when a gate was being opened for inmates.
Kenny Gold, western region vice president of state Corrections Officers and Police Benevolent Association said an inmate “aggressively pushed the gate open and turned around and struck the officer who was working the gate in the face.”
A second officer responded and the inmate attempted to retreat and was grabbed in a body hold. The inmate continued to struggle and “violently fight with several officers.”
OC spray was administered with no effect, Gold said.
Eventually officers were able to cuff the inmate and take him for medical evaluation.
Five officers were injured, including the one punched in the face. She suffered face and ear pain, dizziness, blurred vision and a headache, Gold said. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.
The second officer suffered knee and elbow injuries and also was taken to a hospital.
The inmate, 40, os serving a 50-year to life sentence for murdering his mother, sister and sister’s friend in Nassau County.
Bobby Vanderhall in 2017 used a hammer to bludgeon the women.
Police at the time said he went to his mother’s house and became enraged that they locked him out. He went into the garage, forced his way into the house and beat his mother with the hammer before going upstairs and killing his sister and her friend.
Another friend survived the attack.
The second inmate attack came on Feb. 16.
Gold said two officers were conducting the inmate count in a cell block when they approached the cell of one inmate and noticed the inmate had a braided bed sheet that appeared to be tied around his neck on one end and tied to the cell bars on the other end.
Initially, the inmate began to slouch down giving the appearance that the sheet was tightening around his neck. The cell door was opened and four officers entered the cell in an emergency medical response.
Gold said that when they entered, they realized the inmate had staged the suicide attempt so he could get staff into the cell and attack them.He turned and punched one officer twice in the shoulder. The inmate was grabbed in a body hold by the officers and was forced onto his bed. Still struggling with officers, handcuffs were able to be applied.
Once in handcuffs, the inmate became compliant and he was removed from the cell.
Two officers were injured in the incident. One officer has pain and swelling to his wrist. The officer who was punched, sustained shoulder and chest pain. Both officers were treated by facility medical staff and remained on duty.
“Two months into the new year and assaults on staff are occurring at a similar pace to last year, which set a record for the number of assaults on staff. Seven more officers will be added to that growing list,” Gold said. “These attacks by inmates continue, this time sending a female officer to the hospital. Thankfully none of the other officers sustained serious injuries but there is no guarantee that the next assault on staff isn’t going to result in one of our members getting killed. All this is occurring while certain members of the State Legislature sits idly by and does nothing to address the on-going violence caused by the HALT Act. Their silence speaks volumes to the men and women who don those uniforms and put their health and safety on the line every day.”