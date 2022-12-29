Killer faces new charges

Cruz

A man awaiting sentencing for a double homicide now faces new charges after a Genesee County grand jury filed a three-count indictment against him.

Raul S. Cruz, 19, is charged with two counts of first-degree promoting prison contraband, both felonies punishable by up to seven years in prison, and one count of misdemeanor second-degree promoting prison contraband.

