A man awaiting sentencing for a double homicide now faces new charges after a Genesee County grand jury filed a three-count indictment against him.
Raul S. Cruz, 19, is charged with two counts of first-degree promoting prison contraband, both felonies punishable by up to seven years in prison, and one count of misdemeanor second-degree promoting prison contraband.
The indictment accuses Cruz of possessing two shanks, homemade knives and a plastic casing from a pen.
He had them while in Genesee County Jail on Oct. 14, the indictment says.
That was three days before Cruz appeared in Genesee County Court for what was supposed to be a hearing.
Instead, Cruz accepted a plea offer from the District Attorney’s Office and Cruz pleaded guilty to second-degree murder with the promise of a sentence of 20 years to life in prison.
Cruz and co-defendant Prince N.K. Wilson, 23, of Albion had been charged with first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, arson and petit larceny.
Cruz, of Warsaw and formerly of Albion, faced a possible sentence of life without parole had he been convicted of first-degree murder. He admitted stabbing Elibander “Ivan” Morales, 30, and Marcelino Gomez Hernandez, 29, during an altercation at a bunkhouse at Blumer Dairy Farm on March 11.
Investigators said Cruz and Wilson then set fire to the bunkhouse and stole cash, a suitcase, a laptop and other property, according to an indictment filed against both men.
Wilson was taken into custody later that night in Batavia. Cruz was arrested the following afternoon after an intensive manhunt off Saltvale Road in Warsaw and Middlebury.
Wilson has rejected any plea offers and his case remains pending in County Court.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.