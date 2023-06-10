BATAVIA — A Rochester man who was shot at by police during a struggle over a handgun found in his car was sentenced Monday in Genesee County Court to nine years in state prison.
Charles L. Jackson, 28, also will be on five years of post-release supervision.
Jackson pleaded guilty earlier this year to second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in satisfaction of a 17-count indictment filed against him in August 2021.
The indictment included charges from separate incidents in March 2021 and September 2020, when Jackson led police on a high-speed chase from Stafford into Monroe County before the chase was terminated.
A warrant was issued for his arrest.
On March 21, 2021, city police were called to Speedway for a report of three people acting “high on drugs.”
Police arrived and found three people in a car with a handgun in plain view.
An officer attempted to grab the gun but Jackson began fighting the officer, police said at the time.
A shot was fired by an officer. No one was hit. Jackson sped off in the car and was taken into custody after he crashed on Woodland Drive. A loaded handgun was recovered.
The case against Jackson stalled as federal charges were later filed against him for a separate case in Monroe County.
Details of that case were not readily available but Jackson is currently serving a federal prison term. The state sentence will be served concurrently with the federal term.