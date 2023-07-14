WARSAW — One of three men accused of attempting to fill fake prescriptions at pharmacies throughout Western New York pleaded guilty to charges in Wyoming County Court Monday.
Amir Villalta, 21, of West Falls, Va., pleaded guilty to felony fourth-degree conspiracy and misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment and resisting arrest.
Judge Michael Mohun ordered Villalta to be confined to Wyoming County Jail pending sentencing Sept. 28.
Villalta was one of three men arrested in February after trying to pass prescriptions at Sinclair Pharmacy.
Village Chief Peter Hoffmeister handled the call himself. The three ran to a car and drove off, with Hoffmeister attempting to get into the car, which crashed moments later.
Police would later discover that the men, all from the Washington, D.C. area had been attempting to fill fake prescriptions all over Western New York.
It also appears that the alleged ringleader had been involved in similar crimes in North Carolina and is wanted in Los Angeles County.
Hoffmeister said the men were attempting to get codeine and promethazine syrup, a prescribed medication for severe coughing.
The syrup, however, also is used to mix with soda or alcohol to get high and is a popular club drink.
Because it contains codeine, an opioid, it can be highly addictive.
A second defendant, Brandon Cruz, 24, also appeared in court and had his case adjourned.
Villalta faces up to four years in prison.