Vicious assault nets 12-year term

Jackson

BATAVIA — A Batavia man who broke into a woman’s house and brutally assaulted her was sentenced Wednesday in Genesee County Court to a 12-year prison term.

Michael L. Jackson Jr., 43, had pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree burglary, punishable by up to 15 years, and bail jumping.

