BATAVIA — A Batavia man who broke into a woman’s house and brutally assaulted her was sentenced Wednesday in Genesee County Court to a 12-year prison term.
Michael L. Jackson Jr., 43, had pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree burglary, punishable by up to 15 years, and bail jumping.
Judge Melissa Lightcap Cianfrini also sentenced Jackson to a concurrent 16 month to three-year term on the bail jumping conviction.
Jackson was indicted in November 2021 and charged with first-degree burglary, second-degree strangulation, second-degree assault, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, all felonies, and one count of misdemeanor third-degree assault.
Jackson admitted entering the house on Hutchins Street on June 13, 2021 and beating and strangling the woman to unconsciousness.
Jackson has a long criminal history dating back to when he was 20 and arrested for dispersing pepper spray into a crowd at the annual Labor Daze festival in Oakfield.
He was arrested two years later for possessing stolen property and in 2010 was charged with dealing drugs in the city.
That charge came while he was free on bail awaiting sentencing for breaking into Holland High Lift in Bethany and causing tens of thousands of dollars in damage.
He was later sentenced to two-to-seven years in state prison.
