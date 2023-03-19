LETCHWORTH STATE PARK — Conrad Baker answered questions from an attentive crowd Saturday morning while a iron potful of maple sap simmered over an open fire.
His presentation was truly “old school,” demonstrating the original Native American technique for producing maple sugar — a slow and laborious process also involving heated rocks and a hollowed-out log.
The process was the earliest predecessor of what’s now the region’s maple industry, which is being highlighted as part of the ongoing statewide Maple Weekend. Events continue today, along with March 25 and 26.
“This is a great way to bring a delicious, agricultural and relevant into the public eye and to get people enjoying it too,” Baker said.
The maple industry is in full swing as winter turns to spring. Sugarhouses throughout the GLOW region are in active operation producing maple syrup, sugar, cream, candy and any number of other products ranging from cotton candy to barbecue sauce.
Many open their operations to the public, hosting tours, activities and breakfast as part of Maple Weekend. That includes Letchworth State Park, which is hosting demonstrations and pancake breakfasts throughout.
The breakfasts support the Friends of Letchworth State Park group that supports park projects and renovations. Visitors lined up for pancakes, syrup and sausage inside the Humphrey Nature Center.
“All our members and officers are non-paid so all the money goes back into our park projects,” said President Carol Rathbun of the Friends of Letchworth. “Our most recent project was when we restored some of the (Civilian Conservation Corps’) stone picnic tables down at Wolf Creek and Eddy’s Shelter.”
The group has been able to secure numerous matching grants from Parks & Trails New York to continue enhancing the park, said Vice President Rich Parker.
Do the Maple Weekend visitors typically have a good knowledge of the maple industry? “I think some do but some really weren’t,” Rathbun said. “They have a great program here. They show you the steps and have a sugar shack that takes you through the process.”
“I think that’s why a lot of people come, because they know the park is doing interpretive programs and has a maple sugaring program, so they’re able to learn more about it in-depth. Generally people in the area have an idea of the importance of it to the region but as far as the nuts and bolts, you can see that here.”
As of Saturday morning, more than 150 pre-sale tickets had been sold for the breakfasts, he said. About 45 to 50 walk-ins had also arrived for the breakfast.
He estimated it would be about 400 to 500 people by the end of Maple Weekend.
The Friends of Letchworth breakfasts run 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those interested in the organization can check www.friendsofletchwroth.com for more information.
In the meantime, multiple maple producers throughout the GLOW region are offering tours, products for sale and much more. Check https://mapleweekend.nysmaple.com for a map and list of participating maple operations statewide.
