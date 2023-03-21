Wilber remembered as advocate

COURTESY OF PAULA SAVAGE Mary Ellen Wilber at a Friends of the Peace Garden event in Batavia.

BATAVIA — Whether through the Friends of the Peace Garden, with the Batavia Business & Professional Women’s Club Inc., or as an advocate at City Council meetings, Mary Ellen Wilber had the community in mind, those who worked with her say.

Wilber, 68, was killed in a three-vehicle accident on Friday evening on Route 5 in the town of Batavia.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1