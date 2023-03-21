BATAVIA — Whether through the Friends of the Peace Garden, with the Batavia Business & Professional Women’s Club Inc., or as an advocate at City Council meetings, Mary Ellen Wilber had the community in mind, those who worked with her say.
Wilber, 68, was killed in a three-vehicle accident on Friday evening on Route 5 in the town of Batavia.
International Peace Garden Foundation President and founder Paula Savage described Wilber as a person that was very full of life and a joy to be around. Savage said Wilber had been involved with Friends of the Peace Garden in Batavia.
“She would be involved in all of our events, our fundraising events when we were selling hotdogs. She would help us when we would have our spaghetti dinners,” Savage recalled.
When the Peace Garden hosted tour groups, Wilber would frequently come to greet the tour groups and provide an orientation for them in character.
“She would participate in any special events we held at the Peace Garden. She loved the garden, loved the whole concept,” Savage said. “She was just telling me last week, she wanted to plant a tree in the garden, provide a sponsored bench in the name of her family.”
Savage said her family and Wilber’s have grown together over the years and have been through a lot together.
“Mary Ellen was like a sister to me. She was my go-to person whenever I had a problem or anything I needed help with. Her nature was very caring. I’m sure that many, many people are feeling this loss.”
The two had recently worked on a project together.
“I have a cousin who is wanting to relocate from Argentina as a teacher here in Western New York. Mary Ellen was going beyond the call of duty to help me work through this so we could bring her here,” Savage said. “She was so resourceful when it came to these kinds of things. She was very well-connected in the community.”
Savage was with Wilber two or three times a week sometimes while the latter was trying to help her cousin.
“A person like that can’t be replaced,” Savage said. “I want the community to know special she was and how she loved this community.”
Savage remembers watching City Council meetings on cable or read about them in The Daily News and that Wilber would be at meetings, speaking up on something. “She made it a point to be well-connected and well informed.
“Over the years, she attended many of the City Council meetings. She was always advocating for people who were less fortunate or had a problem. If there was an issue that was important to her or important to friends of hers, she would be the last to give up on it. She should have been a politician, because people would just flocked to her. She was relentless.”
Because Wilber was so vocal in the community, she was a tremendous resource, Savage said. She remembers when Wilber tried to help her when she needed to find someone to help care for her aunt, who was wheelchair-bound.
“During COVID, we couldn’t get anybody. Mary Ellen took on that. She worked tirelessly to find us help,” Savage said. “She would make the phone calls, she would call the agencies ... looking for somebody to help us because we were really in need. It says a lot about the kind of person she was.”
Ultimately, no one was found to help to care for Savage’s aunt, who eventually went into a nursing home. It wasn’t for lack of trying, though, Savage said.
“She had sent some people over to us and we interviewed them. It didn’t really work out the way we wanted to. Her condition got worse,” Savage said.
Business & Professional Women’s Club Treasurer Michelle Gillard said Wilber was part of the club for 30-plus years and was president for two years in the late ‘90s/early 2000s. Wilber was the club’s Woman of the Year in 1999.
“I just saw her a few weeks ago at a meeting. Our meetings are on the first Thursday of each month,” Gillard said. “She was always a big advocate for community service and finding areas of need in the community, and finding a way to help.”