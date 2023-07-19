WARSAW — The Wyoming County Board of Supervisors has approved a contract for legal services involving the lawsuit filed by Dr. Paul Mason.
Chairwoman Rebecca Ryan was authorized July 11 to sign a contract with Webster Szanyi LLP of Buffalo. Cost is not to exceed $30,000 with the total amount dependent on services provided.
The contract is contingent on the availability of funds and the county attorney’s approval.
Mason is an orthopedic surgeon whose contract with the WCCHS was terminated controversially in January 2022. He and his practice, Buffalo Bone and Joint PLLC, filed a $25 million lawsuit this past February against Wyoming County, Wyoming County Community Hospital and the Wyoming County Community Health System.
The lawsuit also named Ryan, along with town supervisors Bryan Kehl of Attica and Jerry Davis of Covington, among the defendants.
Mason is accusing the defendants of defamation, retaliation and breach of contract.
Mason — a highly popular and respected doctor — alleges he and his practice were systematically isolated and embarrassed by former WCCH CEO Joseph McTernan over the latter’s tenure. The lawsuit also accuses the defendants of retaliating against Mason for reporting an apparently intoxicated surgeon to WCCH administrators and the New York State Office of Professional Medical Conduct.
The defamation and retaliation claims will proceed in State Supreme Court and are awaiting motions, Mason’s attorney Robert L. Boreanaz said Monday. The breach of contract claims will proceed to arbitration with an American Arbitration Association panel.
Mason’s dismissal left much of Wyoming County in an uproar. Angry residents and hospital staff packed a WCCH Board of Managers meeting shortly after his dismissal, along with several Board of Supervisors meetings which followed.
Mason and his practice are now providing services at Bertrand Chaffee Hospital in Springville, Erie County.
McTernan died in January 2022, shortly before Mason’s dismissal.