CORFU — The kids at Pembroke were just doing what they liked to do when they came up with new Corfu signs that drivers will see later this summer as they come into the village.
“I just think it was interesting getting to do such a big project with very little restriction. We got to do whatever we wanted with the designs,” said Sophie Crandall, who will be a junior at Pembroke Jr.-Sr. High School this fall.
Crandall said the students put a bunch of designs forward and Corfu picked ones that it liked.
“I really enjoy art personally and getting to participate in a professional-level project is really exciting for me,” she said. “We would come in after school, just a handful of people, and work for almost an hour straight. We got a lot done every day. It was really cool to watch it progress.”
She said her favorite part was probably doing the painting itself.
“I usually only work in drawing. It’s really cool to learn how to use different mediums.
Kayla Reynolds, who graduated from Pembroke this year, was part of the group who worked on signs. There are five signs total that the village will use.
“It was a cool experience because we could shape how things in our community look,” she said. “It was a fun project. We could be creative and try to represent our town the best we possibly could. We really wanted it to be the best quality possible because people are going to see it for, we don’t really know how many years. Everyone that drives into Corfu’s going to see these signs. We wanted them to be as finished and as professional looking as possible.”
“I think it was a fun experience because we could work together. I had a great time with the people that were doing it — figuring it out, working on signs together,” Reynolds said.
The other students who worked on the signs included Riley Ace, Molly Chittenden, Isla Czechowicz, Lily Doctor, Illeana Draper, Tori Franks, Amelia Geck, Will Levenstein, Jonah Martin, Lily Martin and Lilly Senko.
When Mayor Tom Sargent and Deputy Mayor Michael Doktor got on the Village Board four years ago, a lot of the reason was to rebuild the community, Sargent said.
“I grew up here. I graduated from Pembroke, as did Mike,” the mayor said. “I was gone for about 15 years. When I moved back, you see businesses left, the grocery store closed. Since I’ve been back, I wanted to help be part of rebuilding the village and bringing it back to what it once was, a business in every storefront.”
The village is getting a little decrepit and putting up the new signs will be a way to help revitalize it, Sargent said. The idea for the signs came from village maintenance worker Norm Waff.
“When Norm approached us about it, it was a no-brainer. ‘Let’s do it. Let’s show some new colors and some new signs that we’re rebuilding,’” Sargent said of the new signs.
Pembroke art teacher Eric Johnson said that several years ago, students made signs for the village. The signs the students made this year will replace those.
“They held up very well, but it was time to replace them. Mr. Waff had come to me to see if there was any interest. In September, I put together a group of about 16 students. They worked together, came up with designs and shared the designs with the village committee. We went back and forth with a few changes here and there, and finally agreed on a final design.”
Johnson said the students started painting in late April or May and finished the signs about a week before the end of school.
“It gives them (the students) some ownership. They’re excited about the fact that they’re going to be up for, I would hope, at least 15 years. They should last quite a while,” he said. “There’s a chance they’ll be sharing their kids these signs when they come in and out of town,” he said. “They really invested a lot in it and took ownership. They came in every day and worked on them during their study halls and free period. It was a good experience.”
The kids who worked on the signs were juniors and seniors, the art teacher said. It started as a group of 16, but eight students did a majority of the work.
“The original design, the village wanted to have something to do with carnations or tulips, because Corfu was the largest exporter of tulips at one point, I believe, in the United States,” he said. “They wanted also the incorporation date of 1868.”
An article April 1, 1926 in The Daily News talked, in part, about five greenhouses in Corfu which were supplying Easter Blossoms at the time.
“Corfu’s five big greenhouses are rushed with business this week for the Easter trade and work is going on almost day and night to get the flowers picked, packed and prepared for shipment so that they will reach the big city markets in first class condition. This is Corfu’s chief industry — raising flowers for the big city trade,” the article said.”Just now, the big seller is the sweet pea, with carnations running a close second. The gaudy calendulas, waxy snapdragons and others of the old favorites all occupy their places, however, and are to be found in most of the Corfu greenhouses.”
Doktor said over time, the floral industry just faded away.
“It was, unfortunately, one of those industries that just died off,” Doktor said. “One by one, we lost those greenhouses. Some of them stayed, took on different flowers. Tulips was the main one that Corfu was known for back at that time, early 1900s.”
The last greenhouse on Main Street was destroyed during a tornado, Doktor noted.
The students originally came up with about 20-30 sketches and narrowed it down to five.
They started the sketching in September, Johnson said. A couple of the signs were designed by one student, another by two.
“They shared the work. I’m impressed with how accurate their painting is, the lettering. They took this very seriously.” Johnson said. “It wasn’t something they did as busywork. For a couple of them, it was a passion to sit down and work on them. We’re going to be working on getting some plaques engraved for the back of each sign.”
Sargent said when the current signs are replaced, they’ll go back to the school. They’re not going to be destroyed.
As they were leaving the village building, Sophie Crandall’s parents, Tim and Rosalie Mangino Crandall, gave their thoughts on the new signs.
“The kids did a great job,” Tim Crandall said. “I’m impressed. They look like they could have come from a professional sign shop.”
“They’re beautiful. It was a great experience for them,” Rosalie Crandall said. “She did it all herself, with her teacher. She showed us a draft of the sketch.”
“It’s exciting to see them. It’s cool that they’re going to be real signs,” she said.