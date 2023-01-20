BATAVIA DAILY NEWS FILE PHOTOJim Owen shows the proclamation he received last July from the Batavia City Council.

James R. Owen of Batavia, long known as “the Mayor of Redfield Parkway,” has passed away.

Owen, who taught at Hamburg High School from 1968 to 2003, had subsequently been a substitute teacher in the Batavia City School District. Batavia City School District Superintendent Jason Smith told the school district community of Owen’s death in a letter written Thursday night.

