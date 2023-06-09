ROCHESTER — Brett Sobieraski doesn’t want to disrupt his rhythm and routine.
The retired police sergeant from Rochester, who has run a marathon every day for the past 47 though eight states will complete two extra runs on buffer days built into his original plan of only 48.
“I just can’t see taking two days off at this point,” Sobieraski said after Thursday’s marathon. “I feel great — I don’t want to risk it. It doesn’t make sense to take two days off because my body will start to heal, making it very hard to run during that process. This isn’t a test of manhood, but a very logical and strategic thing to do.”
Sobieraski, 56, started running from Palatka, Fla. April 23 to honor murdered Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, who was killed while on duty July 21, 2022. The effort is raising money for the Mazurkiewicz family and is backed by Fleet Feet Rochester and the Locust Club – the Rochester police union.
Officer Mazurkiewicz served 29 years with RPD and could have retired in 2013. He kept working as a member of RPD’s Tactical Unit because he believed in its efforts in drug-prone neighborhoods, specifically finding homicide suspects – what he was doing when he was killed — one year before his planned retirement. Known for laughter and a “salty” demeanor, the decorated officer had a natural ability to talk with people so they might see police officers as humans. Mazurkiewicz is survived by his wife Lynn, four children, three grandchildren, his parents, a sister, and a brother.
The fundraising run, dubbed “8 States for Maz,” took Sobieraski through Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and now New York. Friends, family, and colleagues crew for him. Eight is the number designator of the RPD Tactical Unit.