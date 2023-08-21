Jury selection is scheduled to begin today in the murder trial of a Caledonia man accused in the June 2022 death of a 2-month-old infant.
Zachary R. McCaa, 27, was indicted last September by a Livingston County Grand Jury and charged with second-degree murder and first- and second-degree mansalughter and endangering the welare of a child.
The murder charge is a class A-1 felony, meaning that a conviction could lead to a sentence of life in prison, according to state penal law.
Jury selection could take several days and a higher number of potential jurors have been called than is typical for a Livingston County Court trial, said Livingston County District Attorney Gregory J. McCaffrey.
“With a murder trial it is always tougher to get jurors, and because this one involves a baby it is even harder,” McCaffrey said, noting that some potential jurors may express reservations about being impartial or acting objectively and not emotionally.
“We want jurors to be fair and impartial and not let feelings get in the way of reaching a verdict,” McCaffrey said.
The trial - from jury selection to verdict - will likely take longer than the week that is common for Livingston County Court trails. McCaffrey said he would not be surprised to see the trial take up to two weeks.
McCaffrey said he had a “decent sized witness list” but did not know how many people would be called to testify for either side during the trial.
“We will call enough to help us get a conviction,” he said, “and the defense is under no obligation to call any witnesses if they chose not to.”
Since McCaa’s arraignment on the charges last September there have been “motions, hearings, and a lot of discovery,” McCaffrey said.
Discovery is the formal process of exchanging information between the prosecution and defense about the witnesses and evidence they will present at trial. Discovery enables the parties to know before the trial begins what evidence may be presented, according to the American Bar Association.
“There was a lot of evidence to turn over, to share with the defense, and that took a long time,” McCaffrey said.
A second-degree murder charge alleges that an individual intentionally or recklessly caused the death of another person. Among the conditions that would lead to a second-degree murder charge is one in which an individual “evincing a depraved indifference to human life, and being 18 years old or more, the defendant recklessly engages in conduct which creates a grave risk of serious physical injury or death to another person less than 11 years old and thereby causes the death of such person,” according to the state Penal Law statute cited by McCaffrey, who is prosecuting the case.
First-degree manslaughter is a class B felony. A person is guilty of manslaughter when, with intent to cause serious physical injury to another person, causes their death; intends to cause another person’s death, but under circumstances which do not constitute murder because he acts under the influence of extreme emotional disturbance; is 18 years old or more and intends to cause physical injury to a person less than 11 years old and causes their death, according to state Penal Law.
Second-degree manslaughter is a class C felony and among its conditions it alleges that an individual recklessly cause the death of another person, according to state Penal Law.
The charges stem from a June 9 incident in the village of Caledonia in which an infant was fatally injured inside a residence at 3249 Iroquois Rd. The child was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital in grave condition, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office said at the time of the incident.
McCaa was originally arrested June 10 and charged by Caledonia Police with reckless assault of a child, a class D felony. The 2-month-old infant was identified as McCaa’s son by the Livingston County District Attorney’s Office.
The child died June 16 at Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester, as the result of blunt force injuries to his head, the District Attorney’s Office said.
McCaa was the sole caregiver at home during the incident. Sheriff’s Investigators spoke with McCaa to learn what happened to the child. At the same time, members also responded to Strong Memorial Hospital to gather additional information and evidence, the Sheriff’s Office said at the time of McCaa’s arrest.
The investigation alleged that McCaa caused serious physical injuries to the child after throwing the child, causing him to strike his head. It is further alleged that during the incident McCaa shook the child violently on more than one occasion, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The investigation was led by Caledonia Police Department and Chief Jared Passamonte. Members of the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and the Forensic Identification Unit assisted with the investigation at the request of Caledonia Police.