REGIONAL HONOR: Perry senior honored as ‘Young Woman of Distinction’
PERRY — Emma McLaughlin’s well-known as a dedicated student.
She’s her class valedictorian, looking forward to graduation and a college career. And she has gotten some big recognition from Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce and its Women’s Council Affiliate.
McLaughlin is a recipient of a 2023 Young Women of Distinction Award. She’s among four high school seniors honored with the prestigious $2,500 scholarship.
The honor is given to high school senior women who demonstrate leadership and a commitment to community service while letting their creativity shine.
Emma, 18, of Perry, is preparing to graduate next month after years of studying as a dedicated student in Perry Central School. On her graduation day, she’ll address a crowd of her peers, her parents and many educators who have influenced her success over the years.
Music has meant a lot to her throughout her school career.
“I still recall sitting in Perry’s High School auditorium as an elementary student, watching in awe as the high schoolers sang the opening number to ‘The Music Man.’” Emma said. “The characters were witty, entertaining, and they captured my attention like nothing before.
“I still smile every time I hear the song ‘Lida Rose,’ as I believe it was the first time I truly fell in love with music,” she continued. “All I wanted to do was perform on stage, to be like the high schoolers I idolized. Ever since that realization, I have never looked back. Music has consumed my past and present, and it is for that reason that I wish to pursue music professionally in the future.”
Emma is the daughter of Daryl McLaughlin and Sarah McLaughlin. Mr. McLaughlin is the district superintendent while Mrs. McLaughlin teaches junior, senior and college English at the district.
They have helped Emma achieve her educational and community-based goals.
Emma plans to attend SUNY Fredonia in the fall to study vocal performance and acting. She will also be participating in the honors program.
Emma was nomianted for the Women of Distinction Award by her Secondary Principal, Rebecca Belkota. She was required to write an essay and submit a 60-second video highlighting educational, extra-class, and service activities.
She was also required to provide a biography, which was read on stage when she we selected as a finalist.
“I was humbled just to be considered for the award given the achievements of all the finalists,” Emma said. “I was in awe of my peers and their accomplishments as their biographies were being read during the ceremony. The finalists represent a network of powerful women who will make substantial contributions to their chosen fields. I am grateful for being recognized as the winner for the regional counties; however, I am most excited for the future being a part of a class of young women who will have a positive impact on the world,” said Emma.
Emma accredits her mother and grandmother as positive and influential role models.
“My mom is the woman of distinction in my life, “she said. “She is my blueprint for what it means to be an empathic, educated, and strong positive force in the world. Her love and support are the foundation of my success. I am fortunate to have grown up living next to my Grandma Parker. I won the lottery with her. She has always supported and encouraged me through the years. It also helps that she is an excellent baker!”
Selected as a finalist for her leadership skills, Emma with her sister, Tess McLaughlin, a sophomore at PCS, have also made it their mission to help better the lives of their peers.
“While music is of the utmost importance to me, I am also very community oriented,” Emma said. “I am passionate about bringing equal opportunities to rural communities.
“This passion has driven me to cofound a project called ‘Give What You Can, Take What You Need.’” she continued. “My sister and I are hyper-aware of the fact that many individuals do not have the same opportunities in life through no fault of their own. These individuals may not have access to nice clean clothes, vital hygiene products, or supplies necessary to thrive in a high school environment. Because of this, we decided to create spaces in our school buildings that can provide these necessities to students. We recently secured $11,000 in grant funding from The Foundation for Perry’s Educational Future, Inc., which will help us achieve our goal. We are currently in the process of getting the rooms up and running, and we are excited and relieved that our vision can now come to fruition.”
Initial inventory for the projects includes clothes and toiletries.
“We want to stock the spaces with clothes students will wear. Clothes will be new or gently used and clean,” Emma said. “Clothes will include but are not limited to socks, undergarments, jeans, leggings, T-shirts, sweatshirts, seasonal items. Toiletries will include but are not limited to deodorant/antiperspirant, toothbrushes, toothpaste shampoo and conditioner, soap, lotion, brushes/combs, tampons and sanitary napkins.”
The recently awarded $11,000 gifted from The Foundation for Perry’s Educational Future, Inc. will be used to construct the future project areas within the schools, which include funds for cleaning, painting and furnishings. This will help to establish baseline inventory.
“We all have an obligation to leave the world better than we found it. This is our way of helping the students at PCS for years to come,” Emma said.
Making a difference for her classmates and future students at PCS with the assistance of her sister has allowed Emma to look toward her own future with gratitude and perseverance.
“I will use my educational background, and professional platform to continue advocating for the decentralization of the arts. I want everyone to have immediate access to the creative opportunities I have had without having to travel significant distances,” she said. “I did not set out on a path to be a Young Women of Distinction Award winner. I simply made the most of every opportunity I had and am blessed to be supported by my family and school district. Work hard at all times, be a good human being to all individuals and good things will come.”
The 2023 Young Women of Distinction Award Recipients included three other young women who are making a difference in their communities. They include Ana Fontan, East Upper High School; Sydney Heise, Hilton High School; and Alisha Upal, Pittsford Sutherland High School.
To donate toward the project “Give What You Can, Take What You Need” items can be left at the Perry High School main office, 33 Watkins Ave., Perry.