LE ROY — The water on North Avenue is working right now, but will be decommissioned at some point, ending decades of service to the Le Roy community.
“We are building a new tank in Pavilion,” said Steve Savage, Monroe County Water Authority director of engineering. “When we get to that point and see that the new tank is built and we no longer need it (the North Avenue tank), we will take it out of service.”
The new tank would be behind the old village of Le Roy water plant on Walker Road in the town of Pavilion, the director of engineering said. The MCWA is looking to build a tower there as well.
“It’s on the property that we have there. The plant is no longer in service, but the property is where we would put the new tank,” he said.
The North Avenue tank was installed around 1956. Tanks like it typically last about 75 years, he said.
“There’s no schedule to take it out of service. After everything is operating on the new pressure zone, we would take the old tank out of service.” he said. ”There shouldn’t be any negative impacts (to the village of Le Roy).
“It’s getting toward the end of its useful life,” he said. ”The site is constrained. Trying to rehabilitate and paint the tank is very costly. A new tank at the proposed location would provide several benefits.”
Those include hydraulic benefits, water quality improvements and operational efficiencies (such as replacing three tanks with one), The new tank in Pavilion should provide additional storage for the waster supply project Genesee County has been working on, Savage said.
“If we can construct a new tank for just a little more, but create all those efficiencies, we would rather invest in that,” Savage said.
Currently there are multiple water tanks in that pressure zone, Savage said.
“We still utilize the Clearwell storage (tank) in the Walker Road treatment plant and we use that as a tank for storage,” he said. The MCWA also has a tank off of East Main Street in the village of Le Roy, and the North Avenue tank.
“Essentially this would create one tank that would replace those three existing tanks,” Savage said of the Pavilion tank.
Savage said the MCWA has reached out to the village of Le Roy to discuss the next steps.
“We’re just discussing the future, just making plans. We’re just involving the village,” he said. “We’re not at the point where anything has to be done immediately.”