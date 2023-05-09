BATAVIA — A new federal rule in the works will give many GLOW region hospitals a major financial boost in the reimbursements they receive from Medicare for wage payments.
Hospitals in Genesee, Livingston and Wyoming counties could see a nearly $15 million increase in Medicare Wage Index payment.
During a Friday morning news conference held via Zoom, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., spoke enthusiastically about success in getting a rule change he has been working on for years moved forward by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS.
“This is some of the greatest news for upstate New York hospitals,” said Schumer, D-N.Y. “We have been able to readjust the so-called Medicare formula.”
The federal program uses the Medicare Wage Index — “how much it costs to hire somebody” — for each metro area to calculate what percentage of the national average health care labor costs a hospital will get back from CMS of the amount of money paid to personnel treating Medicare patients. But the formula used to determine the index did not, according to Schumer, give an accurate picture of those hiring costs for upstate medical facilities.
“For years upstate New York got unfairly low Medicare payments,” he said. “Some areas in the country got more, others less.”
Using the Albany area as an example, Schumer said hospitals there have been receiving 86% of the national average every year since the 1980s, “which is not reflective of the true wages and labor market in Albany.”
Using the new formula, wage reimbursements for Albany area hospitals will instead be based on 122% of the national average beginning in fiscal year 2024. The change would bring an additional reimbursement of more than $192.8 million to the capital region.
Statewide, Schumer said the change is expected to increase reimbursements by about $967 million annually for upstate hospitals including more than $242.5 million for a dozen hospitals the Rochester-Finger Lakes Region, the highest of the seven upstate regions.
The GLOW region is estimated to see an increase of $14,825,244.
Three hospitals in the GLOW region are among those that will benefit: United Memorial Medical Center, Batavia, $8,506,705; Nicholas H. Noyes Memorial Hospital, Dansville, $4,244,688; and Wyoming County Community Health System, $2,073,851.
“The amount of money going to our hospitals is so large that just about every aspect of healthcare will improve for upstate New Yorkers,” Schumer said. “And the ability to get top notch medical personnel, advice, machinery, is going to be so greatly enhanced.”
He said Medicare released the tentative formula last month and although there may be some small changes, “the odds are overwhelmingly positive that it will be adopted in August” after the review process is complete.
Rochester Regional Health, in a statement, thanked Schumer for his “partnership and steadfast advocacy on behalf of our region’s healthcare systems.”
RRH has five hospitals, including UMMC in Batavia, that will receive $118,120,840, or 48.7% of the region’s estimated increase.
“We’re optimistic that this proposed rule change would be an important first step on the federal level to address the years of Medicare underfunding we’ve received,” the RRH statement said. “Currently, RRH received around 84 cents for every $1 we spend on Medicare patients. Moving forward, we will keep working with our federal, state and local partners in the fight for fair funding levels so we can continue to provide the high quality health care this community needs and deserves.”
Because the recent change is an internal rule change for CMS, no congressional action is needed.
The formula change does not affect all hospitals in the area or state, just those that have been under-reimbursed because of the index calculations.