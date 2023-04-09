MEDINA — The business district was reopened by Saturday morning, though the area in front of 201 Main St. where a fire occurred the day before was still closed to traffic, a Medina Fire Department lieutenant said.

“We’re chasing around some hotspots. We’re waiting for a structural engineer to get here to advise us on the next steps, on the stability of the structure, to try and finish the extinguishment process,” Lt. Steve Cooley said Saturday at the scene. “We’re keeping this area as a safe zone until we know more information about the building. We’ve got the signs on the outside of the village directing trucks around this area.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1