MEDINA — The business district was reopened by Saturday morning, though the area in front of 201 Main St. where a fire occurred the day before was still closed to traffic, a Medina Fire Department lieutenant said.
“We’re chasing around some hotspots. We’re waiting for a structural engineer to get here to advise us on the next steps, on the stability of the structure, to try and finish the extinguishment process,” Lt. Steve Cooley said Saturday at the scene. “We’re keeping this area as a safe zone until we know more information about the building. We’ve got the signs on the outside of the village directing trucks around this area.”
Cooley said there was no further collapse Saturday morning. Firefighters had to make holes in the building on Friday to gain access.
“There’s not a lot of access on either side or the back. It’s a cold storage area. designed by purpose,” he said. “We were able to contain some of those areas last night (Friday). We’re just chasing around some of spots here on the front and the south side.”
The lieutenant said the business district of Main Street was open.
“Those businesses were affected (Friday night) from East Center to Park Avenue,” he said. “The businesses in this stretch were definitely affected. I couldn’t give you a number of the top of my head.”
Cooley said the owner was rescued from a double-hung window at the front of the building. He didn’t release the man’s name Saturday.
Cooley said the building dates from 1901. He said it’s previously been used for a carpeting store.
“There’s still rolls of carpeting in there now,” he said.
The first responders to the scene on Friday saw smoke coming from the building’s chimney. They then called in a structural fire and sought mutual aid.
Mike Newton, who lives just down the street from the building, said he saw the fire from his home.
“It was supposedly a chimney fire. When they knocked that first window out, it wasn’t a chimney fire no more,” he said. “When they hit that first glass (window), that building came alive. Fire just was everywhere.”
He said on one side, a door that was there at the time was glowing.
There were a lot of bystanders around the scene, Newton said, comparing it to a carnival. There were a few people in the laundromat next to the building. He said he told them to get out of the laundromat.
“The smoke was so bad. You couldn’t see anything down there,” Newton said, pointing toward a side street. “There were people walking down the railroad tracks into smoke, just trying to see it. I’m like, ‘Man, you don’t want to get that close in that smoke.’”
Newton said he watched the fire all day and night Friday from his home and saw crews knock holes in the walls of the structure. He said he came outside around 6 a.m. Saturday.
“I came over to check the laundromat around 6 o’clock. There were people trying to use it. The cop kept telling them, ‘You guys can’t go in there,’” he said.
James Vanderwoude of West Avenue in Medina said he was coming from Batavia back to Medina and saw smoke in Oakfield from the fire that was going on and saw it again when he got back to Medina.
“It was the biggest one we’ve had around here in a long time,” Vanderwoude said.
