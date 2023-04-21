Grant plugs charging stations

Mark Gutman/Daily News EV charging stations at Quicklies in Batavia.

 Mark Gutman/Daily News

MEDINA — The village of Medina received the largest state grant in the Finger Lakes region for electric vehicle charging stations. The grant that will allow the village to have two more charging stations.

Medina was one of 70 municipalities statewide to receive part of $8.3 million in grants announced last week by Gov. Kathy Hochul.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1