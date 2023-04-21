MEDINA — The village of Medina received the largest state grant in the Finger Lakes region for electric vehicle charging stations. The grant that will allow the village to have two more charging stations.
Medina was one of 70 municipalities statewide to receive part of $8.3 million in grants announced last week by Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Medina is set to receive $245,184 for two Direct Current Fast Charging stations.
Also received grants in the Fingers Lakes region are the village of Albion, which is getting $10.500 for two Level 2 charging ports and Wyoming County, which is getting $20,800 for four Level 2 ports.
The DCFC stations charge much faster, at a rate of 150 miles of charge in 15 to 30 minutes. Level 2 ports get the same range in four to eight hours of charging time.
Medina Mayor Michael Sidari said both charging stations will be installed in the Canal Basin area of the village.
The village has one station already.
“There is a charging station at Burger King that was installed a couple of years ago,” Sidari said. “As far as I know, we have not had anyone ask if we have stations but these two will be added to apps that indicate where they are.”
There will be no cost to the village, he said.
Sidari said he expects the village will put the project out to bid within a month.
The state grants will provide nearly 250 new public charging stations in the state, with another 1,300 expected to be built within the never five years for the state’s fleet of vehicles.
“New York has made remarkable progress advancing our transition from fossil fuels and reducing harmful vehicle emissions statewide as part of our nation-leading climate agenda,” Hochul said in a news release. “Thanks to initiatives like the Municipal Zero-Emissions Vehicle Infrastructure grants, communities across New York State are taking bold action to protect the environment and tackle the climate crisis. We will continue to invest in clean energy to improve the health and quality of life of New Yorkers and ensure a safe and sustainable future.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.