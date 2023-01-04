MEDINA — Medina High School ended 2022 with four distinguished graduates who, it said, made outstanding contributions to their communities or their chosen careers.
The Distinguished Alumni Award is given annually to honor alumni, promote school spirit, foster pride in the school and community and to serve as an incentive for the current student body.
“Having worked in Medina for many years, I can definitely say that it is a blessing to be part of a community like ours,” said Principal Michael Cavanagh. “The people that we honor today are proof that we are all capable of achieving greatness and truly making a difference in society.”
This year’s recipients, honored Dec. 21, are Elizabeth Cooper Leone, Mercedes Holloway Wilson, Kate Schirmer Messner and Christopher Parada.
Leone formed Cooper Dolls in 1993 when she combined a love of sculpting with the desire to own her own business. She graduated from Medina High School in 1975 and earned a liberal arts degree from Wells College and a bachelor’s degree in art education from Buffalo State College. She started Cooper Dolls with eight pounds of clay and a 1954 sewing machine and began to design, sculpt and market her work as collectible dolls and holiday figurines. She incorporated themes in her work of her memories of growing up in Medina. Leone exhibited her work and has collectors around the world and has had her dolls featured in magazines and books. She has won several Doll of the Year awards and was invited to show her work at Disney.
Leone thanked her teachers at Medina for inspiring her and encouraged students to follow their dreams.
Wilson is a 2000 Medina High School graduate. While she attended Medina, she was a member of the varsity volleyball, girls basketball and track and field teams. She is an accomplished singer and sang the National Anthem at Section VI basketball games at Erie Community College in Buffalo her senior year.
At age 28, Mercedes was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer. With her belief that a healthy body goes together with a healthy mind, she set herself on a path to not only heal herself, but to help others. While still undergoing treatment, she founded a non-profit organization called For Our Daughters, with the goal of helping girls live longer, healthier lives by taking greater control of their well-being. She started a broadcasting career at WBBZ-TV with a show called “What’s the Buzz” and focused on a more healthier lifestyle with a focus on nutrition. She authored a book on healthy eating and started hosting a television segment called “Recipes for Life” on WKBW-TV’s “AM Buffalo.” She was then promoted to be the co-host of the “AM Buffalo” morning show.
In her spare time, she shared her grandmother’s relish recipe to a manufacturer and now you can purchase Sadie’s Relish in many local stores. She also hosts workshops to educate young women on living a healthier lifestyle.
She thanked her teachers at Medina High School for encouraging her along the way and extended a very heartfelt thank you to her aunt and uncle with whom she lived with while attending school. She presented her uncle, Dave King, with a special plaque, for helping to raise her into the woman she is today.
Messner graduated from Medina in 1988. While at school, she was a member of the Medina Marching Band where she played flute and piccolo and was also a varsity volleyball player. She pointed to her teachers from Oak Orchard Elementary and on who inspired her love for writing. Because of the educators she encountered at Medina, she pursued English and journalism and received a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from Syracuse University’s Newhouse School. She went on to work as a television news producer and reporter for NBC affiliates in Syracuse and Burlington, Vt. She also earned a master’s degree in teaching from SUNY Plattsburgh and spent 15 years teaching middle school English and writing.
Messner then began to write and publish young reader books such as “The Brilliant Fall of Gianna Z” in 2009. She received the prestigious E.B White Read Aloud Award. In her career she has gone on to write more than 50 books for children. Her titles have included award-winning picture books like “Over and Under the Snow,” “The Brilliant Deep” and “How to Write a Story.” Novels such as “All the Answers,” “Breakout, and Chirp,” and nonfiction like “The Next President” and “Tracking Tortoises.” She is also known for the popular “Ranger in Time” chapter book adventures, the “Fergus and Zeke” easy readers and the “History Smashers” graphic nonfiction series.
She was honored in 2022 with receiving the Empire State Award for Excellence in Children’s Literature. Her books often appear on state book award lists and her science-themed picture books have been honored with the Green Earth Book Award and the Riverby Award for Natural History Writing. She is also a New York Times bestselling author and devotes time visiting schools and libraries around the world to talk about books, writing and reading.
Parada was a member of the Medina High School Class of 2002. He has been part of the Palace Theater team for more than 15 years and the executive director for more than 10 years. During his time at the theater, he has helped lead the palace to being a central part of the Lockport community. Directing more than 75 shows, he has brought his creative style to thousands of patrons, entertained families and helped to boost the Lockport economy. He has also helped to keep the Palace Theater going through the lean years to prepare the business to partake in a $4 million renovation that is currently taking place. With the help of the board of directors, he is ensuring that the Palace will be there for years to come.
When Parada is not leading the Palace Theater, he has a little side gig as Santa Claus. Ten years ago, he built the Santa Cottage on Day Road in Lockport. Every December, he plays Santa to local families with the thousands of children who visit the cottage. He charges nothing for this holiday joy and loves allowing families time to talk and take pictures to create holiday memories to last them a lifetime.
He is also a longtime member of the Light Up Lockport committee, that brings residents together to celebrate the beginning of the holiday season. He raises funds to help decorate Main Street for the holidays and assists the community in any way that he can. His hard work, dedication and passion have truly benefitted Lockport and the surrounding areas thanks to his vision and drive.
Parada said he is very grateful for this award from the district and wishes he could have attended in person.