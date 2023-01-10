Medina man admits to assaulting woman

Casanova

ALBION — A parolee faces up to four years in state prison after he pleaded guilty last week to assaulting a woman, the mother of his brother’s child.

Patrick D. Casanova, 29, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Orleans County Court to second-degree assault with the promise of a prison term of no more than two-to-four years.

