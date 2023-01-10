ALBION — A parolee faces up to four years in state prison after he pleaded guilty last week to assaulting a woman, the mother of his brother’s child.
Patrick D. Casanova, 29, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Orleans County Court to second-degree assault with the promise of a prison term of no more than two-to-four years.
Casanova, whose assault sparked a confrontation involving his three brothers, was on parole after serving time for weapons possession and was wearing an electronic monitoring device at the time of the assault.
He punched the woman in the face Aug. 11, breaking bones around her eye. Medina police said he was angry at the woman for filing harassment charges against him a week earlier.
Casanova fled before police arrived and cut off his monitor.
As police were searching, his brother, Quincy, also was looking for him.
In the meantime, Quincy Casanova began arguing with another brother. A third brother stepped in and was stabbed in the eye with a knife by Quincy, police said. Charges against him remain pending in local court.
The third brother, Isaiah Casanova, 22, is in jail awaiting sentencing on weapons charges.
Patrick Casanova is to be sentenced in March.
n William Grathouse III, 48, of Clarendon was sentenced to three to six years in state prison for having his house set on fire to collect insurance money.
Grathouse had pleaded guilty to third-degree arson, insurance fraud and criminal solicitation.
An investigation revealed he had someone set fir to his house at 4581 Holley-Byron Rd. on Nov. 29, 2020. The house suffered significant damage.
Grathouse is a second-felony offender. He was convicted in 2012 of felony criminal possession of a weapon in Genesee County, where he was found with a cache of illegal
n A registered sex offender avoided a state prison sentence for his actions during a road-rage incident at McDonald’s in Medina in May.
Jeremiah L. Thomas, 36, of Albion was sentenced to six months in jail and five years probation for reckless endangerment and felony criminal mischief.
Thomas drove his car into another car at McDonald’s after a dispute. No one was injured in the other car, including a child.
Thomas is a Level 2 offender on the state Sex Offender Registry for a 2005 conviction for felony sex abuse of a 7-year-old boy in Oregon. He also was convicted of felony sex abuse of a 17-year-old girl in 2014 in Oregon.
