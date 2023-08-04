ALBION — A Medina man facing numerous charges in Niagara County pleaded guilty Wednesday in Orleans County Court to grand larceny and will face a state prison term.
Brett M. Holt, 32, admitted stealing more than $1,000 worth of items from Ace Hardware in Albion. He pleaded guilty to fourth-degree grand larceny in satisfaction of other charges pending against him, including multiple petit larceny charges.
Holt was promised a sentence of no more than 18 months to three years in prison.
Holt was arrested in April in Niagara County after he allegedly burglarized two houses in Lockport and stole a car.
Niagara deputies were called to Pride Pak in Medina after village police located the stolen car.
Holt faces charges of burglary and grand larceny. He remains in jail as those charges are pending.